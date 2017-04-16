Santa Barbara Man Arrested on Suspicion of Attempted Murder After Allegedly Firing at Deputies

A man was arrested in Santa Barbara on Sunday after allegedly firing at deputies at a home, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s office.

Deputies were called to a home in the 200 block of Aldebaran Avenue in the Vandenberg Village area near Lompoc around 3 a.m. after receiving reports of a domestic disturbance.

Cristian Arebalo, 21, had allegedly become physical with family members prior to the deputies arrival.

When authorities arrived Arebalo allegedly confronted them outside the home and fired one round from a handgun before going back into the home, according to deputies.

The California Highway Patrol, Lompoc Police Department and Hostage Negotiation team arrived shortly afterwards to assist the Sheriff’s office, authorities said.

Arebalo then called 911 and allegedly told a dispatcher that he was planning to escalate the situation with law enforcement, according to a press release.

A member of the Hostage Negotiation Team was able to convince Arebalo to peacefully surrender to deputies around 4:43 a.m.

Deputies recovered a handgun at the scene, and determined that Arebalo allegedly fired several shots inside the home prior to deputies arrival.

He was later booked into custody at the Santa Barbara County Main Jail.