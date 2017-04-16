× SoCal Residents Celebrate Easter Sunday

Southern California residents are celebrating Easter Sunday at church services and community events throughout the region.

Father David Gallardo, pastor of Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels downtown, is celebrating Easter Sunday Mass at 10 a.m. Archbishop Jose Gomez will preside over a Spanish-language service at 1 p.m.

“Easter is a great day filled with hope and joy for us,” the archbishop said in a statement. “Christ is risen and we know we will rise with him! Easter tells us that God’s love is stronger than death.”

Also at 10 a.m., the Midnight Mission will hold its Easter/Passover Celebration for the homeless on Skid Row. A special Easter Village will be set up for children.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.