× 2 in Unknown Condition After Being Shot in Boyle Heights Area; Victims Found at Different Locations: LAPD

Two people were rushed to the hospital after being shot in two separate locations in the Boyle Heights area Monday morning, police said.

The first victim was located around 6:45 a.m. at Medford and Ricardo streets, while the second was found at nearby Soto Street and Valley Boulevard, according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Rosario Herrera.

Both were transported in unknown condition, she said.

Herrera did not provide any additional details about the shooting, which happened not far from Lincoln Park and USC University Hospital.

Sky5 aerial video showed two people apparently being detained by police at the park, though Herrera did not confirm whether anyone was in custody in connection with the double shooting.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

KTLA’s Alexandria Hernandez contributed to this story.