A 35-year-old Army veteran, Ernesto Rodriguez, walked 2200 miles across the country to raise awareness for post-traumatic stress disorder and other veterans issues.

He plans to end his journey by walking from the Veteran Affairs office in West Los Angeles to Santa Monica Pier at 7 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Anyone interested in following Rodriguez' journey can view his Instagram or Facebook pages.

Kacey Montoya reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on April 17, 2017.