Comedian Katt Williams Ordered to Complete Anger Management Classes in Beverly Hills Robbery Case

Comedian Micah “Katt” Williams will have to undergo a year of anger management classes after pleading no contest Monday to a robbery charge stemming from a 2014 incident during which prosecutors say he and rap mogul Marion “Suge” Knight snatched a camera from a photographer.

Under the terms of the deal, Williams, 54, also received three years’ probation when he entered the plea to second-degree robbery, according to a statement by the Los Angeles district attorney’s office. The comedian had faced up to seven years in prison.

Prosecutors say Williams and Knight, who co-founded Death Row Records, chased a female celebrity photographer and snatched her camera outside of a Beverly Hills studio in September 2014.

Knight, who is still facing a murder trial in a separate case, has pleaded not guilty in both the murder and robbery cases.

