Gadgets to Know: Bluetooth Speaker, 4K 360 Cam & Backup Battery Cable

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Check out cool gadgets including a water-resistant Bluetooth speaker, a 360 cam that shoots video in 4K resolution and a charging cable that doubles as a backup battery.

Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM Bluetooth Speaker, $99

Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM is a tiny speaker with big sound. Its predecessors including the UE Boom and UE Roll have been my favorites in years past. You'll get good looking speaker that's easy to use and 360 degrees of sound - it gets loud!

WONDERBOOM comes in 6 cool colors and the best part is that it’s water resistant so it can survive being beachside or a drop in the pool. It even floats!

Another neat feature: you can pair two speakers together for even more sound.

The battery lasts about 10 hours.

Samsung Galaxy Gear 360 (2017), price TBD

Samsung is updating its Gear 360 camera for 2017. The device is redesigned so it’s easier to hold and it now captures video in full 4K resolution.

You can also broadcast live in 360 degrees to Facebook and YouTube.

The best part - Gear 360 now works with more smartphone models, including the iPhone.

So far no price has been announced but it's expected to be slightly less than last year's model, which cost around $350. It will be available soon.

TYLT FLIPSTICK Portable Power Pack, $30-40

This charging cable has a secret - a backup battery is built right in!

You charge your phone as usual, but you are also charging a 3500 mAh battery inside the cord.

This means that even when you unplug the TYLT FLIPSTICK from the wall, you can still charge your phone one more time.

FLIPSTICK comes in lightning, USB-C and MicroUSB versions. It's a nice thing to have in your bag since you are carrying two useful tech accessories in one handy cable.