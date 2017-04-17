‘Major’ Gas Leak on USC Campus Prompts Evacuation of Business Building
A gas leak at a construction site on the USC campus briefly triggered the evacuation of a business building Monday morning, officials said.
The gas leak was reported just after 7:20 a.m. near the building in the 3700 block of South Vermont Avenue, said Amy Bastman, a spokeswoman for the Los Angeles Fire Department. USC officials said the gas leak was on the main campus.
Construction workers asked people inside the seven-story building to evacuate, Bastman said. The evacuation was “calm and orderly,” she said.
By 9:21 a.m., the gas leak was stopped and the evacuation ended, officials said.
Read the full story on LATimes.com.
34.022352 -118.285117