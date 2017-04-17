× ‘Major’ Gas Leak on USC Campus Prompts Evacuation of Business Building

A gas leak at a construction site on the USC campus briefly triggered the evacuation of a business building Monday morning, officials said.

The gas leak was reported just after 7:20 a.m. near the building in the 3700 block of South Vermont Avenue, said Amy Bastman, a spokeswoman for the Los Angeles Fire Department. USC officials said the gas leak was on the main campus.

Construction workers asked people inside the seven-story building to evacuate, Bastman said. The evacuation was “calm and orderly,” she said.

By 9:21 a.m., the gas leak was stopped and the evacuation ended, officials said.

A major gas leak has occurred in the area of McClintock Ave between Childs Way and Downey Way on the USC main Campus. Gate 6 is closed to v — USC (@USC) April 17, 2017