Man Caught on Camera Attempting Smash-and-Grab Burglary at Norco Jewelry Store

Riverside deputies are investigating on Monday after a man was caught on security footage attempting a smash-and-grab burglary at a jewelry store in Norco.

Deputies were called to the store in the 2500 block of Hamner Avenue around 2 a.m. on Saturday.

Moments before their arrival, the man backed a stolen 2000 Camry into the front of the business and exited the vehicle, according to Deputy Mike Vasquez with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

He is shown on security footage walking up to the business and driving away from the store a short time later, officials said.

The car, which was originally stolen from Riverside, was later recovered around noon on Sunday in Norco, deputies said.

The burglar is described as a 20 to 30-year-old man who is between 5 feet 5 inches and 5 feet 10 inches tall.

He was last seen wearing a grey beanie and dark clothes, according to deputies.