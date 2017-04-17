Man Knocked Unconscious After Brawl Erupts in Hesperia Wal-Mart; 1 Arrested, 1 Sought: Police

One suspect was arrested and another person was sought after a brawl inside a Wal-Mart in Hesperia left a man hospitalized, authorities said Sunday night.

Deputies responded about 7:30 p.m. Saturday to the Wal-Mart located at 13401 Main St. after receiving a report that several subjects were fighting inside, a Hesperia Police Department news release stated.

When they arrived, deputies determined an argument between two females had escalated into two men fighting one another, according to the release.

As the fight was taking place, the victim was struck multiple times in the face and knocked unconscious, the Police Department said. The victim, who suffered “significant injuries” to his upper body, was transported to a hospital in unknown condition.

Deputies reviewed store surveillance video during the course of the investigation and determined that the person who knocked the man unconscious had approached the victim and punched him several times; he was not involved in the initial fight, according to the release.

The man, identified by police as 24-year-old Dashean Wages, of Adelanto, was still in the Wal-Mart when deputies made contact with him. He was subsequently taken into custody, the release stated.

Wages was book at the High Desert Detention Center on suspicion of battery with serious injuries. His bail has been set at $100,000.

He was scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday.

The other individuals involved in the argument and fight left the store before deputies arrived.

Authorities have yet to identify the suspect involved in the initial fight, and are asking anyone with information about the incident to call the Hesperia Sheriff’s Station at 760-947-1500.

Anonymous tips can be left by calling the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-782-7463, or leaving info on the website http://www.wetip.com.