Man Shot Across the Street From LAPD Station in South L.A.

Police on Monday were attempting to identify suspects after a man was found shot near the Los Angeles Police Department station on 77th Street in South L.A., authorities said.

Officers were notified of the incident in the 7600 block of South Broadway at 4:12 p.m., LAPD Officer Tony Im said.

Responding officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, Im said.

He was conscious and breathing, but authorities were unsure of his condition.

The victim’s identity was not known.

Two men were eventually detained, but no arrests were made, according to LAPD Officer Liliana Preciado.

Previously, police said they were searching for three Latino men in connection with the shooting. They were described as about 18 years old.

One suspect was wearing a black shirt with white writing, while another was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt. It was unknown what the third suspect was wearing.

The men were last seen fleeing on foot westbound down 77th Street from Broadway, officers said.

No further details were immediately available.