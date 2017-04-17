Mountain Lion Walks Into NorCal Bedroom Where Mom and Child Were Sleeping, Snatches Small Dog

A San Mateo County homeowner woke up early Monday to find that what’s believed to have been a mountain lion had entered her bedroom, snatched her pet dog and walked out, authorities said.

The woman and her child were sleeping in her bedroom at about 3 a.m., when her 15-pound Portuguese Podengo, which was just feet away from them, suddenly started barking aggressively, according to Det. Salvador Zuno, spokesman for the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.

She woke up and saw a shadow of an animal walk through her partially open French doors and enter her bedroom.

The animal then took the small dog from the foot of her bed and walked out, he said.

