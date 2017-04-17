Police Seek to ID Armed Men Who Robbed Subway Restaurant Near Knott’s Berry Farm in Buena Park

Police are attempting to identify suspects in an armed robbery that occurred on Easter Sunday near Knott’s Berry Farm in Buena Park.

Officers responded to a Subway sandwich shop at 7900 Beach Blvd. around 11:50 p.m., according to a statement from the Buena Park Police Department.

The establishment is located less than one block north of Knott’s Berry Farm.

Surveillance footage shows two men entering the fast-food restaurant and brandished firearms at the cashier employee, demanding cash.

The men fled with an undisclosed amount, police said, and possibly drove north on Beach Boulevard in a dark-colored vehicle.

The suspects are described as African-American men in their 20s. They were seen wearing face masks and dark clothing.

No injuries were reported in relation to the incident.

Two other armed robberies were recently reported in the same area, but in each of those the suspect worked alone and was described only as a white man.

On April 3, a masked gunman entered a Little Caesars Pizza in the 7900 block of Dale Street, about a mile east of the Subway. The man successfully extorted cash from the employees, who were unharmed, officers said.

A white man also robbed a Buena Park Domino’s Pizza on March 30, authorities said.

Anyone with information about the crime can contact Buena Park Police at 714-562-3901.

33.848188 -117.997292