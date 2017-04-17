The Force is With Sam at “Star Wars Celebration” in Orlando

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sam joined thousands of die-hard "Star Wars" fans in Orlando for the annual "Star Wars Celebration." This year it also happened to be the 40th Anniversary of the franchise. He talked with the main stars of the next film "The Last Jedi", including Mark Hamill who plays "Luke Skywalker" and Daisy Ridley who plays "Rey". He also met BB-8 and got a preview of Disney Parks' upcoming "Star Wars Land" attraction. Sam may have even found his dream home during his visit.

These segments aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Sunday, April 16, 2017 and Monday, April 17, 2017.