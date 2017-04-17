Texas Mother Arrested After Videos Allegedly Showing Her Abusing, Burning 1-Year-Old Son Posted on Facebook

A Virginia woman’s efforts to save her 1-year-old nephew from the hands of his abuser — allegedly his own mother — by turning to social media prompted police to investigate the case and resulted in the Texas woman’s arrest.

Ra’Neicha Broadnax, 20, is expecting her first child, but her motherly instinct has already kicked in and that in part inspired her to save her 1-year-old nephew Jaiden from harm, KTLA sister station KDAF in Dallas reported.

After seeing multiple videos of Jaiden being burned, hit and having a bag placed over his head, she reached out from Virginia to contact authorities in Texas, where the little boy’s mother lives.

Broadnax said, at first, she was told that nothing could be done.

Then she turned to Facebook.

Broadnax posted videos of the baby screaming while someone — the baby’s mother, according to Broadnax — taunted the child.

“Tell your daddy that’s what happens when you sit around and play with people,” a woman is heard telling the baby. “Say ‘Dad, you should have just left my mama out your b——-.’ Say that.”

The woman continues, “You just want to keep playing, so this is what you get. That’s too bad, Jaiden. Too [expletive] bad!”

In various videos, the woman can be seen holding a flame to the baby’s hand, tying a plastic bag over his head and stuffing a plastic bag into his mouth, KDAF reported.

Broadnax said she obtained 64 heartbreaking videos showing the innocent child strapped in a car seat, unable to get away from his abuser. Broadnax told KDAF that after watching three seconds of the first video, she was on the phone calling authorities.