UC Berkeley Student Dies in Fall From 4th Floor Apartment Balcony Near Campus

UC Berkeley student died Sunday after she fell from a fourth-floor balcony at an apartment building near campus, police said.

The Alameda County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Kimberly Tze, a 21-year-old Elk Grove resident.

The fall was reported just after midnight in the 2700 block of Dwight Way, across the street from student housing, according to the Berkeley Police Department. Tze had landed on the sidewalk below.

She was taken to a county hospital, where she later died.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.