Morgan Renear, a 10-year-old from Rancho Cucamonga, recently swallowed a quarter while trying to recreate a magic trick she saw on You Tube. The coin has been lodged in the girl's intestine for the last 10 days. Renear is the daughter of KTLA edit coordinator Erin Renear.

Rick Chambers reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on April 18, 2017.