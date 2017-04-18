‘The Flash,’ ‘iZombie’ will be preempted tonight for Dodgers vs. Rockies game and can be seen Saturday, April 22 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. on KTLA 5 The CW

15-Year-Old Boy in Critical Condition After Shooting Near South L.A. Police Station; 2 Sought

Posted 7:43 AM, April 18, 2017, by

Authorities investigate the scene of a shooting on the 7600 block of South Broadway in the Florence area of South L.A. on April 17, 2017. (Credit: KTLA)

15-year-old boy was in critical condition Monday evening following a shooting near the Los Angeles Police Department’s 77th Street Station.

Two males are being sought in connection with the attack, authorities said.

The shooting was reported shortly after 4 p.m. in the 7600 block of South Broadway. The victim was taken to a hospital and is in critical condition, said LAPD spokeswoman Liliana Preciado.

Two males approached the victim and shot him in what is believed to be a gang-related attack, Preciado said. A detailed description of the assailants was not available.

