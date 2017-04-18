Access to Shortest, Easiest Route to Hollywood Sign Now Permanently Closed

Hikers and tourists trying to access the shortest, easiest trail route to the Hollywood sign will find it is closed.

Starting Tuesday, a portion of Griffith Park at the Beachwood Drive gate will be closed to the public due to a recent court order that required the city to allow access to Sunset Ranch Hollywood Stables. Tourists and hikers will need to find another route to get their Hollywood sign selfies.

Rose Watson, parks department spokeswoman, had said the city would redirect pedestrians to Canyon Drive and other access points to the Griffith Park trails, including the popular Hollyridge Trail.

The legal battle over access began when the Griffith Park horseback riding facility complained the city was channeling hikers onto its “exclusive easement road” and had advertised that pedestrians could access the area using a new gate.

34.052234 -118.243685