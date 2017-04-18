Afghan Family Detained at LAX Granted Permanent Residency in Washington State

‘The Flash,’ ‘iZombie’ will be preempted tonight for Dodgers vs. Rockies game and can be seen Saturday, April 22 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. on KTLA 5 The CW

An Afghan family of five who was detained by immigration officials for two days at Los Angeles International Airport last month has been granted permanent residency status in the U.S., attorneys representing the family say.

After interviewing the family for more than three hours Thursday, U.S. Customs and Border Protection in Washington state determined that they were eligible to remain in the U.S. under the special immigrant visas that the family had originally used to enter.

Lawyers said that the family prefers to keep their identities private.

“We’re thrilled that the family has been admitted into the U.S., but we don’t see any justification for why this happened,” said Talia Inlender, a senior staff attorney with Public Counsel. “We’ve never received an explanation.”

