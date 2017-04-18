Authorities Arrest Driver Wanted for Questioning in Homicide Case After Lengthy South L.A. Pursuit

A man wanted for questioning in a murder case was arrested in Lynwood following a pursuit through residential areas and surface streets in South Los Angeles, police said.

A homicide suspect had already been taken into custody but the pursuit driver was possibly in possession evidence that was used in the killing, according to Los Angeles Police Officer Sal Ramirez.

The pursuit driver was not being considered an accomplice, Ramirez noted.

Authorities began chasing the gray, four-door sedan after arresting the homicide suspect at 12:18 p.m. in the 1200 block of East 100th Street in Green Meadows, LAPD Officer Liliana Preciado said.

The driver was taken into custody at 1:45 p.m. after giving himself up at the intersection of Imperial Highway and Long Beach Boulevard in Lynwood.

The man had at one point been driving on the eastbound 105 Freeway but exited onto surface roads in the Lynwood area before heading into Watts.

Around 1:15 p.m., the pursuit was winding through streets in the Florence-Firestone area. The pursuit driver maneuvered erratically through traffic, narrowly avoiding other cars and pedestrians in crosswalks.

The driver wove through various South L.A. neighborhoods before doubling back toward Watts, continuing to snake through residential areas and past strip malls on surface streets. Police attempted to deploy spike strips on a quiet street near homes, but the driver was able to avert them.

The pursuit passed by Charles Drew Middle School on Firestone Boulevard, narrowly averting pedestrian school children.

By 1:30 p.m., he was heading up Avalon Boulevard through Green Meadows before driving back southeast to return to the South Gate area.

The driver then drove back through Lynwood, where just before 1:45 p.m. he stopped near a red light and exited the car with his hands raised.

KTLA’s Jennifer Thang contributed to this article.