Body Found in Vehicle That Had Been Towed to Westlake, Prompting Investigation: LAPD

An investigation is underway Tuesday following the discovery of a body inside a vehicle that had been towed to the Westlake area, according to LAPD.

The body was found in the 300 block of South Westlake Avenue around 2:10 a.m. after the vehicle had been towed to the location, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Irma Mota said.

It was not immediately clear where the vehicle was located before being towed, and Irma did not provide any additional details.

The Los Angeles County coroner’s officer was at the scene shortly after 10:30 a.m. as investigators looked through a black Hyundai that was parked on the street, video from the scene showed.

The vehicle appeared to have an Uber sticker on its front passenger-side window, according to the footage.

Investigators were working to determine how the person died.

Mota said police were also unsure of the name, gender and age of the individual.

No other information was immediately released.

KTLA’s Alexandria Hernandez contributed to this story.