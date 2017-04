Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chiquis and Jacqie of "The Riveras" talked about following in their mom's footsteps with singing careers of their own and what sets their family-based reality series apart.

The season two finale of "The Riveras" airs on NBC Universo this Sunday, April 23rd at 10pm.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Tuesday, April 18, 2017.​