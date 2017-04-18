Deputies Seek to ID Man Accused of Assaulting, Carjacking Victim at Gunpoint Outside Hesperia Liquor Store

Deputies on Tuesday were attempting to identify a man accused of assaulting and carjacking another man outside a Hesperia liquor store.

Officials were called to the 15600 block of Bear Valley Road on Sunday around 7:22 p.m. by a silent panic alarm, according to a statement from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

It’s unclear who deployed the alarm, but deputies arrived to find a man had been robbed at gunpoint and his vehicle was stolen outside Royal Liquor.

Investigators determined the victim had just left the store and was getting into his car when he was approached by a man who pulled out what appeared to be a black handgun. He struck the victim several times and demanded his money, deputies said.

The man attempted to ward off his attacker, but the assailant was able to get into the victim’s vehicle and fled, running over the victim’s leg in the process, according to sheriff’s officials.

The victim’s vehicle, which was still missing, was described as a gray 2009 Nissan Altima that has rear-end damage.

The suspect was described as a Latino man of medium build with a goatee and glasses.

Anyone with information can contact Hesperia deputies at 760-947-1500.