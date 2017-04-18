‘The Flash,’ ‘iZombie’ will be preempted tonight for Dodgers vs. Rockies game and can be seen Saturday, April 22 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. on KTLA 5 The CW

Female Burglary Suspect Arrested at Drake’s Hidden Hills Home: LASD

April 18, 2017

A female burglary suspect was recently arrested at the Hidden Hills home of rapper Drake, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department announced Tuesday.

Drake performs on the Coachella Stage during day 2 of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on April 15, 2017 in Indio. (Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella)

Mesha Collins, 24, was arrested following an incident in the Hidden Hills area on Monday, April 3 at 10:30 a.m. at the home of Aubrey Graham, who is also known in the music industry as the rapper Drake, sheriff’s officials said in a news release. Deputies responded to the home after receiving calls about a burglary and a suspect being inside the residence.

Deputies located Collins inside a locked room and said they found an opened soda and water bottle near her.

No property was stolen, but Collins was arrested without incident for burglary and entering a residence with the intent to steal the victim’s personal property, sheriff’s officials reported.

Collins was being held at the Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station on $100,000 bail.