Getty Center Evacuated Due to Phoned Bomb Threat: LAPD

Museumgoers are being evacuated from the Getty Center in the Sepulveda Pass area after a bomb threat was called into the facility, Los Angeles police said.

The phoned threat came in just before 3 p.m., according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Drake Madison.

An LAPD bomb squad was sent to the hilltop museum — at 1200 Getty Center Drive, near Brentwood, Madison said.

No one is being let into the Getty Center and guests are being evacuated from inside, the officer said. The museum tweeted shortly after 4:15 p.m. that guests were leaving first and staff at the center were set to follow.

Police are investigating whether the threat is credible.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

KTLA’s Matt Phillips contributed to this article.

Getty Center is closing early today due to threatening phone call. Visitors are currently leaving on advice from @LAPDHQ; staff to follow. — J. Paul Getty Museum (@GettyMuseum) April 18, 2017

Evacuated because of a bomb threat. We are a-okay and far away. pic.twitter.com/tTlVzQOkki — Devin Altieri (@DevinAltieri) April 18, 2017