Grandmother of Suspect in Fresno Shooting Rampage Says He Spoke About Racial Conflict in Recent Days

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The suspect in a series of shootings in downtown Fresno wrote frequently about the conflict between whites and blacks and did not seem well in recent days, according to family members.

Kori Ali Muhammad, 39, has been arrested in the shootings, which killed three people. Police have not provided a motive in the attack. As he was taken into custody, he yelled out “Allahu Akbar,” Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer said. But officials stressed they are not sure whether this was an act of terrorism.

According to his grandmother, Kori Muhammad changed his name from Kori Taylor to Kori Ali Muhammad when he was between 14 and 16 years old. He has at least one younger brother and was always considered the outlier in the family.

“He was a different kind of boy, he was different from all my kids,” Glenestene Taylor said. “I don’t know why he got on this Muhammad stuff … he tried to tell me about it.”

Read the full story on LATimes.com.