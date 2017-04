Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Joey McIntyre has the right stuff in his new comedy series, "Return of the Mac." McIntyre also talks about going back on tour with New Kids on the Block.

"Return of the Mac" airs Wednesday on Pop TV at 8:30pm.

New Kids on the Block will perform at the Hollywood Bowl on June 2nd.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Tuesday, April 18, 2017.​