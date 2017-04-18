L.A. Launching ‘Everyone Is Welcome Campaign’ in Response to Trump Travel Ban

Los Angeles tourism officials are launching an advertising campaign Tuesday with the message “Everyone is welcome” — a clear response to President Trump’s proposed travel ban.

The campaign features a 93-second music video showing people of various ethnic backgrounds hugging, dancing and skateboarding near iconic L.A. tourism spots including the Original Farmer’s Market, Walt Disney Concert Hall, Venice Beach and Olvera Street.

As “Real Love Baby” by Father John Misty plays, two young men share a kiss on a rainbow-colored staircase and a jogger greets a friend sitting on a restaurant patio in a wheelchair, holding the world’s calmest Chihuahua.

The video will play on the social media sites for Discover Los Angeles, the tourism board for the region. It will also appear in social media feeds in Canada, Mexico, China, Britain and Australia. Discover Los Angeles doesn’t have any plans currently to buy TV advertising time for the message.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.