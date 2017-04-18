Man Randomly Shot, Killed 3 People in Downtown Fresno Then Surrendered: Police
A man shot and killed three people in downtown Fresno on Tuesday before surrendering to authorities, the Fresno Police Department said.
The suspect was identified as Kori Ali Muhammad, a 39-year-old man who was wanted in connection with the shooting death of a security guard outside a motel Thursday, said Police Chief Jerry Dyer. The FBI has been notified of the shooting deaths.
“This was a random act of violence,” Dyer said.
The gunfire erupted at 10:45 a.m. in the 300 block of North Van Ness Avenue. A few seconds later, a second shooting was reported. A third shooting was reported, then a fourth.
Read the full story on LATimes.com.
36.746842 -119.772587