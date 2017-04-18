Man Randomly Shot, Killed 3 People in Downtown Fresno Then Surrendered: Police

‘The Flash,’ ‘iZombie’ will be preempted tonight for Dodgers vs. Rockies game and can be seen Saturday, April 22 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. on KTLA 5 The CW

Several people were shot in Fresno on April 18, 2017. (Credit: Fresno County Sheriff's Office)

A man shot and killed three people in downtown Fresno on Tuesday before surrendering to authorities, the Fresno Police Department said.

The suspect was identified as Kori Ali Muhammad, a 39-year-old man who was wanted in connection with the shooting death of a security guard outside a motel Thursday, said Police Chief Jerry Dyer. The FBI has been notified of the shooting deaths.

“This was a random act of violence,” Dyer said.

The gunfire erupted at 10:45 a.m. in the 300 block of North Van Ness Avenue. A few seconds later, a second shooting was reported. A third shooting was reported, then a fourth.

