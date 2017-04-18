Man Sentenced to 92 Years in Prison for Sexually Abusing Six Girls Over 26 Years

A man has been sentenced to 92 years in state prison for sexually abusing six girls over a span of 26 years, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday.

A jury convicted Martin Ruiz Sanchez, 53, in February of three counts of lewd acts upon a child, two counts of child molesting and one count each of continuous sexual abuse, oral copulation or sexual penetration with a child 10 years old or younger and forcible lewd acts upon a child, the district attorney’s office said in a released statement.

Prosecutors said Sanchez sexually molested six girls, between the ages of four and seven, from 1989 to 2015. During Sanchez’s trial two additional victims testified about him sexually assaulting them as well, prosecutors said.

In 2015 one of the victims contacted police in San Antonio, Texas which sparked the investigation into Sanchez.

He was arrested in Stockton in September 2015.

Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Tammy Chung Ryu also ordered Sanchez to register as a lifetime sex offender.