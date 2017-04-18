Man Wanted in Connection With Violent Rampage at Santa Ana 7-Eleven Arrested on Warrant

A Santa Ana man was taken into custody on Tuesday, more than a month after he was originally caught on video assaulting a 7-Elevent employee, police said.

Authorities located Daniel Fine, 41, at a sober living home in Santa Ana and arrested him on a warrant, according to a press release from the Santa Ana Police Department.

Detectives had received numerous tips that Fine was the man seen sent into a rage in surveillance footage from the 7-Eleven at 902 W. First St. on Feb. 11, officers said.

The man had become angry after his credit card was declined while he was trying to purchase a pack of M&M candy, police told KTLA earlier this month.

The customer then leaned over the counter to hit the cashier on his head, video footage showed, before violently shoving the register and a basket of bananas to the floor. He then threw the bananas at a second employee and pushed another cash register off the counter.

The incident caused an estimated $700 of damage to the store, police said.