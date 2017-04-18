‘The Flash,’ ‘iZombie’ will be preempted tonight for Dodgers vs. Rockies game and can be seen Saturday, April 22 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. on KTLA 5 The CW

Mother of NFL Player Who Died at 29 Hears Son’s Beating Heart in Baseball Legend Rod Carew

Posted 9:48 AM, April 18, 2017, by

Former Angels star and batting champion Rod Carew is still recovering from a heart and kidney transplant from December. (Credit: Mark Boster / Los Angeles Times)

Mary Reuland leaned over the hospital bed and nestled her head on the chest of Konrad Reuland, the oldest of her three football-playing boys, a 6-foot-6, 270-pound NFL tight end who had been in a coma for almost two weeks.

It was the morning of Dec. 12, in the intensive care unit of the UCLA Medical Center, just hours before doctors declared her 29-year-old son brain-dead from an aneurysm that ruptured behind his left eye on Nov. 30.

 “Something in me, I don’t know why, but maybe it’s a mother’s instinct . . . I just laid my right ear on his chest and listened to his heart beating all day, from morning until we had to leave,” Mary said. “I memorized it. And I said, ‘I hope I get to hear this again one day.’ ”

Less than three months later, Mary stood arm-in-arm with her husband, Ralf, and youngest son, 24-year-old Austin, in the backyard of their San Juan Capistrano home, eagerly awaiting the first meeting with the man who received Konrad’s heart and a kidney in a 13-hour operation on Dec. 16.

