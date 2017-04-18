Pedestrian Dies After Being Struck, Dragged Under Car in Long Beach

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A pedestrian was killed early Tuesday morning after being struck and dragged for a block by an 82-year-old driver in Long Beach.

An officer was stopped for a red light at the intersection of East Seventh Street and Park Avenue and heard what was described as a “thud” at about 1:10 a.m., Long Beach Police Department Lt. Melvin McGuire said.

The officer then noticed some shoes on the ground in the street, McGuire said.

“He looked behind him and saw the vehicle going southbound on Park with what looked to be a body trapped under the car,” McGuire said.

The officer followed the vehicle, which stopped about a block away on Sixth Street, McGuire said.

The pedestrian, described only as an adult male, died at the scene, McGuire said.

Investigators believe the victim was in the crosswalk and walking or jogging on a green light when he was struck.

The driver appeared to be “shocked” and “confused” following the crash but investigators believe he stopped as soon as he realized what happened, McGuire said.

He was questioned and released by authorities, McGuire said.

The results of the investigation would be given over to prosecutors to determine whether the driver would face charges, McGuire said.