Police Ask for Help ID’ing People Involved in Violence at ‘Free Speech’ Rally in Berkeley

The Berkeley Police Department has requested the public’s help in identifying participants in a violent clash that erupted in the city’s downtown Saturday between anti-fascist groups and so-called alt-right groups, including white nationalists.

Authorities have asked the public to submit videos and photos to the Police Department’s Dropbox account, so that they can identify lawbreakers.

“Police will be reviewing social media video footage to identify and arrest anyone involved in crimes on Saturday,” the Police Department said in a statement.

Saturday’s nonpermitted demonstration was billed as a “free speech” rally by conservative activists, but soon devolved into violence. In interviews and social media posts, some combatants said they were there to make trouble and that peaceful demonstrations over President Trump and other issues really wasn’t their goal.

