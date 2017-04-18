Police Respond to Possible Burglary at Long Beach Pawn Shop, Find Hole Cut Into Roof

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Police responding to a possible burglary call at a pawn shop in Long Beach discovered a hole cut into the shop’s roof Tuesday morning.

An alarm activation call came in about 6:45 a.m. for a closed business in the 3300 block of South Street, Long Beach Police Department spokeswoman Marlene Arrona said.

Video from the scene showed several officers on the roof of A&V Pawn Shop & Guitars where an opening could be seen.

A hole was apparently cut into the roof and investigators were working to determine if anyone was inside the building, Arrona said.

Just before 9 a.m., video showed officers with guns drawn opening the front door and entering the pawn sop to begin their search.

Arrona later confirmed no one was found inside the building during the search.

It was unclear if anything had been taken from the store.

The pawn shop owner told authorities the shop has been targeted in the past.