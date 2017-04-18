‘The Flash,’ ‘iZombie’ will be preempted tonight for Dodgers vs. Rockies game and can be seen Saturday, April 22 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. on KTLA 5 The CW

Marine Who Lost Leg in Afghanistan Runs Boston Marathon Carrying American Flag

Posted 6:54 AM, April 18, 2017, by , Updated at 06:55AM, April 18, 2017

Marathons produce inspiring stories and the Boston Marathon was no different.

Marine Staff Sgt. Jose Luis Sanchez lost part of his left leg to a roadside bomb in Afghanistan six years ago.

But Sanchez completed Monday's marathon, just as he did last year, carrying the American flag, and wearing a "Semper Fi" t-shirt.

It took him about 5-and-a-half hours to complete the race, and photos of him running are going viral across the Internet.

Sanchez told Runner's World he completed the race as a charity member for the Semper Fi Fund, which supports wounded veterans.

"I want to recognize veterans and everyone who thinks they can't do something," he said.

Pretty amazing. #bostonmarathon #inspiring 🇺🇸

A post shared by Laura Vitalini (@lkv117) on

Proud to be an American 🇺🇸 #bostonmarathon

A post shared by Dom F▪️☠️▪️ (@disciplinedathlete) on