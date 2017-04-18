Marine Who Lost Leg in Afghanistan Runs Boston Marathon Carrying American Flag

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Marathons produce inspiring stories and the Boston Marathon was no different.

Marine Staff Sgt. Jose Luis Sanchez lost part of his left leg to a roadside bomb in Afghanistan six years ago.

But Sanchez completed Monday's marathon, just as he did last year, carrying the American flag, and wearing a "Semper Fi" t-shirt.

It took him about 5-and-a-half hours to complete the race, and photos of him running are going viral across the Internet.

Sanchez told Runner's World he completed the race as a charity member for the Semper Fi Fund, which supports wounded veterans.

"I want to recognize veterans and everyone who thinks they can't do something," he said.

Pretty amazing. #bostonmarathon #inspiring 🇺🇸 A post shared by Laura Vitalini (@lkv117) on Apr 17, 2017 at 8:41am PDT

Proud to be an American 🇺🇸 #bostonmarathon A post shared by Dom F▪️☠️▪️ (@disciplinedathlete) on Apr 17, 2017 at 8:53am PDT