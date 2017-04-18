× Torrance Elementary School Evacuated, Placed on Lockdown Amid Investigation of Possible Bomb Threat: Officials

Students and staff at Torrance Elementary School have been evacuated to the athletic field as authorities investigate a possible bomb threat late Tuesday morning, police said.

An alert acknowledging the threat was sent out by the city shortly after 11 a.m. regarding the school, which is located at 2125 Lincoln Ave.

The school has been placed on lockdown, and no one will be able to enter or leave the campus while it is in place, according to the Torrance Unified School District.

Police are investigating the threat, with the assistance of explosive trained K-9s from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, according to a Torrance Police Department statement posted to Facebook.

The evacuation was described as a “precautionary” measure.

“Student safety is our priority and all students and staff are safe. We appreciate parent patience as we deal with this situation. We will send out an update as soon as we have additional information,” the district said in a statement.

No other details were immediately released.

