Whitney Port talked about launching her new, one-of-a-kind flowery delivery service Bloom2Bloom, which she says delivers flowers fresh from the farm to your home. But Port hasn't only been busy with the new business, she's also been busy being pregnant! She tells all on her YouTube series "I Love My Baby But I Hate My Pregnancy."

To order flowers, go to Bloom2Bloom.com.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Tuesday, April 18, 2017.