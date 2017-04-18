Woman Allegedly Attacked by Her Child’s Father With Butcher Knife, Hammer at Chatsworth McDonald’s

A woman was viciously attacked with a hammer and butcher knife, allegedly at the hands of her child’s father at a McDonald’s in Chatsworth on Tuesday evening, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.

Police responded to the McDonald’s located at 9185 Desoto Ave. about 5:53 p.m. after receiving a call about an attempted murder, LAPD Officer Tony Im told KTLA. The victim was allegedly attacked by her child’s father, Angel Rios, with a butcher knife and a hammer, Im said.

The woman was taken to a local hospital by a friend and was listed in stable condition.

Im said she was undergoing surgery Tuesday night.

Rios was described as Hispanic, with black hair, brown eyes, standing about 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing approximately 180 pounds and was last seen wearing a dark shirt and pants.

No other information was released.

KTLA’s Nidia Becerra contributed to this story.