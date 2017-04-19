× 20,000 Pounds of Cheese Destroyed When Big Rig Catches Fire in Wisconsin

Some 20,000 pounds of cheese was destroyed Tuesday afternoon after a semi-truck filled with Kraft and Velveeta products went up in flame in West Allis, Wisconsin.

The truck driver was on the highway when he realized his brakes were on fire, according to television station WTMJ in Milwaukee. He pulled off at an Office Max, then tried to put the flames out himself.

When that didn’t work, he disconnected his cab and responding fire crews extinguished the blaze. Because cheese burns at a high temperature, firefighters had to use foam to fight the fire, the station reported.

The big rig had 20,000 pounds of Kraft and Velveeta cheese inside.

“It’s a very difficult fire once the cheese gets going,” said West Allis Fire Department Assistant Chief Kurt. “We also had a diesel…the combination of cheese and diesel fuel made for a pretty hot fire.”

Fire officials told KTLA sister station WITI in Milwaukee that the truck driver did the right thing by stopping at a large, open parking lot that was away from other buildings.

The semi and the cheese were both declared total losses.