Angry La Jolla Driver Rams Parking Officer’s Vehicle After Getting a Ticket

A La Jolla driver may face serious charges after a parking ticket sent him into a violent rage Wednesday, according to KTLA sister station KSWB in San Diego.

The motorist is accused of ramming his red convertible into a parking enforcement officer's vehicle during the altercation in San Diego's tony seaside community of La Jolla, San Diego police Officer Tony Martinez said.

The motorist was given a parking ticket at Prospect Street, near Eads Avenue, around noon, officers said.

He then allegedly used the convertible to knock over the small, three-wheeled police scooter before driving away, Martinez said.

The officer suffered minor injuries and was not taken to the hospital, police said.

The driver, whose name was not released, reportedly called an attorney and met police a couple blocks from the crash scene to turn himself in.

The driver could be charged with a felony.