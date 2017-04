× Bill O’Reilly ‘Will Not Be Returning to the Fox News Channel’

Bill O’Reilly is done at Fox News, its parent company 21st Century Fox said Wednesday.

“After a thorough and careful review of the allegations, the Company and Bill O’Reilly have agreed that Bill O’Reilly will not be returning to the Fox News Channel,” the company said in a statement.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

MURDOCHS letter to 21st Century Fox employees (pictured) https://t.co/Wkcm2pBssw pic.twitter.com/43AzHoH5PD — Dylan Byers (@DylanByers) April 19, 2017