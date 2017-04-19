Greg Grunberg, Actor
Greg Grunberg is an actor who often plays the best friend or buddy–perhaps because that’s not a stretch for one of Hollywood’s good guys. You no doubt recognize him from shows like “Heroes” and “Felicity.” Or films like “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.”
Grunny, as he’s known by friends, is a childhood friend of director and producer J.J. Abrams. During this podcast, you’ll hear how that friendship began and how J.J.’s friendship and guidance continues to be an important part of Greg’s career and life. Greg also takes us inside his life as a working actor, entrepreneur and advocate for the Epilepsy Foundation.
