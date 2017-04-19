‘Arrow,’ ‘Whose Line Is It Anyway?’ will be preempted tonight for Dodgers vs. Rockies game and can be seen Sunday, April 23 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on KTLA 5 The CW

Jenna Ortega On Being a Disney Star at 14 and Hosting the Upcoming Radio Disney Music Awards

Posted 9:51 AM, April 19, 2017, by

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Wednesday April 19, 2017