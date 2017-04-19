× L.A. City Council Vote to Stiffen Rules For Replacing Rent-Controlled Apartments

Los Angeles lawmakers voted Wednesday to stiffen city rules surrounding the demolition of rent-controlled apartments, aiming to ensure that more affordable housing is built.

But business groups have challenged whether the plan is fair — and whether it will stand up in court.

Under a California law called the Ellis Act, landlords can eject tenants from rent-controlled apartments if they are tearing down a building or getting out of the rental business.

In Los Angeles, if landlords tear down rent-controlled units and replace them with new rentals within five years, all of those new units fall under city rules that limit rent increases. There’s also an alternative for landlords who want to avoid putting an entire building under rent control: They must designate some of the new units as affordable housing.

