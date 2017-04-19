Wendy Burch reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on April 19, 2017.
Man Dies After Being Shot on Street in El Monte
Authorities Conduct Active Shooter Drill at South El Monte High School
Suspect Arrested in Fatal Shooting of 25-Year-Old Jack in the Box Employee in El Monte; Driver Sought
Man Charged in Fatal Shooting of El Monte Jack in the Box Employee During Attempted Robbery
High School Wrestling Coach Charged With Having Sexual Relationships With 3 Students in El Monte
Smash-and-Grab Robbery in South El Monte Caught on Camera
Man Shot After Allegedly Throwing Knife at Officers in El Monte
3 Juveniles Arrested Following Police Pursuit of Stolen Vehicle Through San Gabriel Valley, Downtown L.A.
Father Buys 37-Year-Old Son Winning Lottery Ticket Worth $555,555 at South El Monte Liquor Store
Man Stabbed to Death in Front of Cousin in El Monte
Woman’s Body Found in Car on 10 Freeway in El Monte; Lanes Reopened After Hourslong Investigation
Temple City Man Accused of Killing Woman, Stabbing 3 Others Faces 7 Felony Charges