Man Found Dead After Report of Person Trapped Under Hawaiian Gardens Home: County Fire Dept.

A man was found dead in a crawl space beneath a home in Hawaiian Gardens on Tuesday, authorities said.

Fire and law enforcement personnel responded to a report of a man trapped under a house in the 12000 block of East 224th Street around 11:20 a.m., according to a Los Angeles County Fire Department spokesman.

The man was discovered deceased in a crawl space, about 40 feet from the edge of the residence, the spokesman said.

Authorities have not identified the victim yet, but neighbors told KTLA he lived a few doors down from the home and worked as a day laborer, taking on various jobs. He had apparently been doing some plumbing at the house.

“There was a guy … working under their house," neighbor Paul Martinez said. "I guess they thought he left home, because he was doing some plumbing, going in and out. And then all of a sudden, in the morning they were looking for him, to go back to work and finish the job, right? And that’s when they found his body.”

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department was on the property investigating the death, with sheriff's personnel visible in the backyard, video from the scene showed. Yellow crime tape cordoned off a home at the corner of a street, while sheriff's vehicles blocked off part of the road amid the ongoing investigation.

No additional information was immediately released.

KTLA's Steve Bien contributed to this story.