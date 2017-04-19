Man Shot Dead in Leimert Park in Broad Daylight; Suspect Remains at Large

Authorities on Wednesday were investigating a shooting in Leimert Park that left one man dead.

Officials were called to a shooting in progress near 8th Avenue and Stocker Plaza around 2:20 p.m., according to Los Angeles police Officer Sal Ramirez.

Responding officers found a 25-year-old black man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the chest, Ramirez said.

The man died as a result of his injuries, police said. His identity was not immediately known.

The victim was found laying on the front lawn of a residence, and the shooting had occurred in the street in broad daylight, according to LAPD Cpt. Darnell Davenport.

“This is absolutely unacceptable in any neighborhood,” Davenport told KTLA. “It is daylight, there were other people in the community when this incident occurred. This is something that the Los Angeles Police Department will not tolerate in this city.”

Davenport vowed the department would “actively and aggressively” pursue the suspect and make an arrest in the case.

The suspect has not yet been identified but is described as a black man in his 20s who was wearing a white T-shirt. He was accompanied by a woman, officers said.

They were last seen fleeing eastbound on Stocker Street in a black or gray Volkswagen Jetta.

“At this point the investigation is open. We’re going to investigate all clues,” Davenport said. “There were a lot of community members that were out at the time the shooting occurred. We’re going to be interviewing those community members and we’ll follow up immediately on those leads.”

KTLA’s Jennifer Thang contributed to this article.