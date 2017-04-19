UC Berkeley Cancels Ann Coulter Appearance, Citing Safety Concerns After Violent Protests

UC Berkeley officials on Wednesday canceled conservative commentator Ann Coulter’s appearance at the university next week, citing safety concerns following several violent clashes between right-wing and left-wing protesters in the famously liberal city.

The decision further heightens a free speech debate roiling campuses in California and across the country after disturbances have interrupted, and in some cases forced the cancellation of, conservative speakers.

UC Berkeley spokesman Dan Mogulof said campus police feared that some of the same extremist forces who caused problems during recent clashes would be out in force when Coulter was on campus.

Coulter immediately attacked Berkeley’s decision in a series of tweets, saying “no school accepting public funds can ban free speech.”

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

No school accepting public funds can ban free speech. https://t.co/EQsiAEWPpW — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) April 19, 2017