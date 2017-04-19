Utah Principal Placed on Leave After Student Forced to Sit Naked as Punishment: Source

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Salt Lake City School District has placed Edison Elementary Principal Laurie Lacy on leave, and police have launched an investigation, following an incident that police said ended with a Utah department of children and family services getting involved.

The Salt Lake City Police Department and the school district would not give exact details of the incident, but a source close to the situation told KTLA sister station KSTU in Salt Lake City that Lacy told a student to pull his pants down in her office as a punishment.

Detective Greg Wilking with Salt Lake City Police said the incident took place on April 7.

The source told KSTU that a teacher brought the student, a refugee they thought to be in the first grade, to Lacy's office after the student kept pulling his pants down during school.

Lacy told the student to take his pants off in her office, the source said.

The student had no underwear on, the source explained, and Lacy forced him to sit half-naked in a chair in the corner of her office.

At least a few teachers were in the office during the situation and witnessed it happen, said the source. The person wasn't sure how long the student sat in the chair without pants on.

Det. Wilking said the school district and DCFS reported the incident to police on April 12. He said Special Victims Unit detectives are investigating the case, because it's somewhat sexual in nature and involves a young boy.

Because the case is in such an early stage, he wouldn't comment further.

Jason Olsen from the Salt Lake School District, sent KSTU this statement:

"The district was made aware of the allegations involving the principal at Edison Elementary several days ago and immediately started a comprehensive investigation, including placing the principal on leave. We are also fully cooperating with police in their investigation."